FORE Protocol 價格 (FORE)
今天 FORE Protocol (FORE) 的實時價格爲 0.00251833 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 322.26K USD。FORE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FORE Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.02 USD
- FORE Protocol 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 127.97M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FORE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FORE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FORE Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FORE Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007358542。
在過去60天內，FORE Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007517202。
在過去90天內，FORE Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0007358542
|-29.21%
|60天
|$ -0.0007517202
|-29.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FORE Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
1. FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE. 2. Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets. 3. FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities. 4. FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more! 5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
|1 FORE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0040545113
|1 FORE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0020650306
|1 FORE 兌換 EUR
€0.0024427801
|1 FORE 兌換 USD
$0.00251833
|1 FORE 兌換 MYR
RM0.011332485
|1 FORE 兌換 TRY
₺0.0892244319
|1 FORE 兌換 JPY
¥0.3935394291
|1 FORE 兌換 RUB
₽0.2581036417
|1 FORE 兌換 INR
₹0.2180370114
|1 FORE 兌換 IDR
Rp41.2840917552
|1 FORE 兌換 PHP
₱0.1474482215
|1 FORE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.126923832
|1 FORE 兌換 BRL
R$0.015361813
|1 FORE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0036263952
|1 FORE 兌換 BDT
৳0.305977095
|1 FORE 兌換 NGN
₦3.9226263579
|1 FORE 兌換 UAH
₴0.1060468763
|1 FORE 兌換 VES
Bs0.13598982
|1 FORE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7020600374
|1 FORE 兌換 KZT
₸1.3366791974
|1 FORE 兌換 THB
฿0.0866053687
|1 FORE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0828278737
|1 FORE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0022916803
|1 FORE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0195926074
|1 FORE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0252840332