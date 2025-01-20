Force 價格 (FORCE)
今天 Force (FORCE) 的實時價格爲 0.00350103 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FORCE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Force 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 895.71 USD
- Force 當天價格變化爲 -5.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FORCE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FORCE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Force 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000215465633369555。
在過去30天內，Force 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007166282。
在過去60天內，Force 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003015885。
在過去90天內，Force 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000780946714552158。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000215465633369555
|-5.79%
|30天
|$ -0.0007166282
|-20.46%
|60天
|$ -0.0003015885
|-8.61%
|90天
|$ -0.000780946714552158
|-18.23%
Force 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.23%
-5.79%
-5.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Clone Force: Battle for the Blockchain is a hyper casual, narrative driven mobile card battle game where users from across the globe come together to fight powerful enemies in live gaming events. As these events conclude, the story is driven forward, creating a sense of purpose for players as their participation is what brings forth the next phase in the Clone Force universe. Instead of following the meta, Clone Force aims to look beyond the future to create something truly spectacular and sustainable. We have identified a number of common issues surrounding blockchain gaming models and plan to deliver accordingly. Allowing for purchases of in game assets to be made by the native token means the token value must always be dynamic , thus devaluing the token on the free market entirely. Or, the value of in game assets are not dynamic and in turn can end up costing a fortune, meaning no one will wish to purchase these assets using valuable tokens. All ideologies break apart at their highest state; decentralisation is great until there is no one to enforce penalties on those who steal and scam. We are here to create a fairer, safer blockchain driven by ethics and ethos. In Battle for the Blockchain, players experience raid-like battles via card based logic, allowing them to Earn, Build, Trade, and collect via sophisticated upgrade and progression mechanics, alongside web3 trading and ownership.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FORCE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0056366583
|1 FORCE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0028708446
|1 FORCE 兌換 EUR
€0.0033959991
|1 FORCE 兌換 USD
$0.00350103
|1 FORCE 兌換 MYR
RM0.015754635
|1 FORCE 兌換 TRY
₺0.1245316371
|1 FORCE 兌換 JPY
¥0.5462657109
|1 FORCE 兌換 RUB
₽0.359555781
|1 FORCE 兌換 INR
₹0.3031191774
|1 FORCE 兌換 IDR
Rp57.3939252432
|1 FORCE 兌換 PHP
₱0.2049853065
|1 FORCE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1762418502
|1 FORCE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0212512521
|1 FORCE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0050414832
|1 FORCE 兌換 BDT
৳0.4253401347
|1 FORCE 兌換 NGN
₦5.444801856
|1 FORCE 兌換 UAH
₴0.147393363
|1 FORCE 兌換 VES
Bs0.18905562
|1 FORCE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.9754569786
|1 FORCE 兌換 KZT
₸1.857296415
|1 FORCE 兌換 THB
฿0.1207155144
|1 FORCE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.115183887
|1 FORCE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0031859373
|1 FORCE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0272380134
|1 FORCE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0351503412