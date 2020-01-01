FOR THE PEOPLE XBT（FTPXBT）資訊

$FTPXBT is a cryptocurrency project created to protect traders in the DeFi space from scams and rug pulls. It offers real-time security insights on new BSC token launches, analyzing deployer history, token holder concentration, and other factors to identify high-risk projects. By providing alerts on Twitter and Telegram, $FTPXBT aims to empower users with the information needed to make safer investment decisions. The project was born out of the need to fight back against scams, following a rug pull that impacted The Trenches community.