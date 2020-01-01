footcoin（FOOTCOIN）資訊

Footcoin is a memecoin launched on pumpfun 3/29/2025 and migrated to pumpswap 3/30/2025. This project went viral, and established a real brand in the solana ecosystem in an important META with considerable mindshare in the crypto universe. We have been called part of the "trifecta": including titcoin, buttcoin, footcoin. We have an active community, cult like following all over the world, that continues to endure and thrive. We continue to occupy an important part of the crypto space, and people continue to wish to know more about us.