Football Coin 價格 (XFC)
今天 Football Coin (XFC) 的實時價格爲 0.0074512 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XFC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Football Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.65K USD
- Football Coin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XFC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XFC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Football Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Football Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003171789。
在過去60天內，Football Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003807093。
在過去90天內，Football Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000618463775926533。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0003171789
|-4.25%
|60天
|$ -0.0003807093
|-5.10%
|90天
|$ -0.000618463775926533
|-7.66%
Football Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-0.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
XFC Coin is a digital currency built using technology similar to that of Bitcoin, with the same monetary properties. XFC Coin is the registered crypto currency of FootballCoin, used for in-game transactions and for trading against other currencies. The first Football Manager game with collectible cards. You own what you collect. Create your own football team based on official stats and win. FootballCoin is developed on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain technology and features it’s own cryptocurrency – XFCCOIN. FootballCoin allows you to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building your fantasy team will have you choose from the available list of professional players. Based on the performance of the selected players, your team will accumulate or lose points. Positive events (such as scoring goals, contributing assists, keeping a clean sheet) will add points to your team. Negative events (such as receiving yellow/red cards, conceding goals, missing penalties) will see the players lose points. Moreover, players’ positions are of relevance as they have a direct impact on how they score in the game. Build a team with efficient players, who will score high and make you win!
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 XFC 兌換 AUD
A$0.01192192
|1 XFC 兌換 GBP
￡0.006035472
|1 XFC 兌換 EUR
€0.007227664
|1 XFC 兌換 USD
$0.0074512
|1 XFC 兌換 MYR
RM0.0335304
|1 XFC 兌換 TRY
₺0.26489016
|1 XFC 兌換 JPY
¥1.16313232
|1 XFC 兌換 RUB
₽0.761810688
|1 XFC 兌換 INR
₹0.64490136
|1 XFC 兌換 IDR
Rp122.150800128
|1 XFC 兌換 PHP
₱0.43515008
|1 XFC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.375465968
|1 XFC 兌換 BRL
R$0.044930736
|1 XFC 兌換 CAD
C$0.010655216
|1 XFC 兌換 BDT
৳0.9053208
|1 XFC 兌換 NGN
₦11.624319072
|1 XFC 兌換 UAH
₴0.313770032
|1 XFC 兌換 VES
Bs0.4023648
|1 XFC 兌換 PKR
Rs2.077245536
|1 XFC 兌換 KZT
₸3.954947936
|1 XFC 兌換 THB
฿0.256023232
|1 XFC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.24477192
|1 XFC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.006780592
|1 XFC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.057970336
|1 XFC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.074810048