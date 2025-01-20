FoodChain Global 價格 (FOOD)
今天 FoodChain Global (FOOD) 的實時價格爲 0.00421542 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FOOD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FoodChain Global 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 344.67 USD
- FoodChain Global 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FOOD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FOOD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FoodChain Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FoodChain Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0031443454。
在過去60天內，FoodChain Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0037611195。
在過去90天內，FoodChain Global 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.06481921350052996。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0031443454
|+74.59%
|60天
|$ -0.0037611195
|-89.22%
|90天
|$ -0.06481921350052996
|-93.89%
FoodChain Global 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+74.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FoodChain Global, has created the FOOD token on Polygon building a blockchain ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger. The FOOD token brings long-term sustainability with its full ecosystem, including NFTs, staking, and exclusive merchandise. In order to incentivize staking, FoodChain Global offers interest rates from 10 to 20 percent helping to combat global inflation and encouraging holding FOOD tokens for longer periods of time. The FoodChain Global team has built is very own custom staking platform powered by Polygon and Metamask, https://staking.foodchain.global/. FoodChain Global ensures charitable donations go to the right place by utilizing the transparency of blockchain to provide public records of all transaction through their donation page. As the FoodChain Global ecosystem matures, their team will create DAOs to govern the charity wallets. In addition, since the FOOD token is based on the Polygon blockchain it ensures low transaction fees to create further utility to its users. FoodChain Global was founded out of a need for innovative organizational solutions to fight hunger. It aims to take the lead as the global trendsetting charity brand. In order to tackle the global food crisis their team is focused on continuously providing digital products that speak to Millennials and GenZ who are glued to the digital world.
|1 FOOD 兌換 AUD
A$0.0067868262
|1 FOOD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0034566444
|1 FOOD 兌換 EUR
€0.0040889574
|1 FOOD 兌換 USD
$0.00421542
|1 FOOD 兌換 MYR
RM0.01896939
|1 FOOD 兌換 TRY
₺0.149858181
|1 FOOD 兌換 JPY
¥0.6587436834
|1 FOOD 兌換 RUB
₽0.4319119332
|1 FOOD 兌換 INR
₹0.3649710636
|1 FOOD 兌換 IDR
Rp69.1052348448
|1 FOOD 兌換 PHP
₱0.246812841
|1 FOOD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2116983924
|1 FOOD 兌換 BRL
R$0.025714062
|1 FOOD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0060702048
|1 FOOD 兌換 BDT
৳0.51217353
|1 FOOD 兌換 NGN
₦6.5660646546
|1 FOOD 兌換 UAH
₴0.1775113362
|1 FOOD 兌換 VES
Bs0.22763268
|1 FOOD 兌換 PKR
Rs1.1751747876
|1 FOOD 兌換 KZT
₸2.2374606276
|1 FOOD 兌換 THB
฿0.1454741442
|1 FOOD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1386451638
|1 FOOD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0038360322
|1 FOOD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0327959676
|1 FOOD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0423228168