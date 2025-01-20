FONSmartChain 價格 (FON)
今天 FONSmartChain (FON) 的實時價格爲 0.600507 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FONSmartChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 97.56K USD
- FONSmartChain 當天價格變化爲 -1.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FONSmartChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0084711089965002。
在過去30天內，FONSmartChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0757890276。
在過去60天內，FONSmartChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2408127349。
在過去90天內，FONSmartChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.74213996686305。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0084711089965002
|-1.39%
|30天
|$ -0.0757890276
|-12.62%
|60天
|$ -0.2408127349
|-40.10%
|90天
|$ -0.74213996686305
|-55.27%
FONSmartChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.11%
-1.39%
-6.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FON Smart Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Beacon Chain. FON Smart Chain relies on a system of 21 active validators with Proof of Staked Authority (APoS) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. Other than the 21 active validators, FSC will introduce more validators, e.g. another 20 inactive validators, into the validator set as backups, which will be called “Candidates”. Candidates will produce blocks and charge gas fees in FSC mainnet, but in a much less chance than the official validator set of 21 elected. The unavailable candidates will be slashed as well though in a smaller size. A decent motivation is expected to be maintained so that the candidate validators are willing to ensure the quality and help secure FSC. In an extreme case, if a majority of the active 21 validators get attacked and offline, Candidate Validators can report to Beacon Chain about the stale blocking, resume it and eventually propose a re-election of the active validator set. The FON Smart Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. Binance DEX remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.
