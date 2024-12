什麼是FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO)

FOMO BULL CLUB is a members-only, decentralized launchpad and liquidity club. It initially supports memecoins on the Base blockchain and is set to expand its platform to include Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and SUI. Member NFT holders propose and vote on either the launch of new or the re-launch of existing memecoins on FMBC, by contributing to their launch liquidity pools. Launches are fully automated, decentralized, and created with liquidity farming, LPT staking, and LPT farming. This approach grants memecoins launched on FMBC instant utility and maximized sustainability. Once the minimum required for a memecoin launch pool has been staked by members (LPs), the pool is automatically created on a leading DEX like Uniswap and then shared with non-club members of our herd and the general public. Memecoins are immediately distributed to LP's wallets without any lockups or vesting. Smart contracts are audited, and ownership is renounced with zero possibility of a rug pull.

FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO) 資源 官網