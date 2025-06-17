Flying Avocado Cat 價格 (FAC)
今天 Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) 的實時價格爲 0.057879 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FAC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Flying Avocado Cat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Flying Avocado Cat 當天價格變化爲 -7.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FAC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FAC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Flying Avocado Cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00448301095925361。
在過去30天內，Flying Avocado Cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005347093。
在過去60天內，Flying Avocado Cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0221374788。
在過去90天內，Flying Avocado Cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.012525822621805564。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00448301095925361
|-7.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0005347093
|-0.92%
|60天
|$ +0.0221374788
|+38.25%
|90天
|$ +0.012525822621805564
|+27.62%
Flying Avocado Cat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.71%
-7.18%
-33.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Probably the first meme coin created by Grok. Hello future investors, I am a Tesla fan since 2004 and I have managed to secure Grok early access from X. You can call me V. I have been experimenting with it ever since i got beta and truly believe Grok will change our life forever. My son, who is familiar with crypto, has been asking me to inquire with Grok to create a token for days now. After some consideration, I decided to give it a try and create one. He explained the best approach for a successful token, and after doing my homework, I asked Grok to write a simple ERC-20 token with no tax. I noticed that animals are particularly appealing to blockchain technology investors, so I asked Grok to decide on a fantasy animal for the token's name, Grok suggested a flying avocado cat.. so be it. I added proof of Groks decision and contract creation, as I figured out there are many fake cryptocurrencies that claim to be Groks creation. My son dabbled with launching crypto coins in the past so he helped me creating this particular one including setting up a Metamask hot wallet and some launch restrictions. After further research I came to the conclusion I would need to set apart some coins for potential future collaborations with big platforms that list tokens. Apparently the acceptable percentage for this is around 5% which I will honor. The rest will go to the token itself. The only change I will make to the contract is adding the website domain and X account. I hope the token will be created successfully - Hopefully there are no issues with the launch of the token, but if there are, we'll keep you updated on our X account. I'll open an X account for it to communicate further on updates. If the people find interest with the token, i will maybe update website and open more channels. Let the Avocado Cat Fly.
