Fluidity 價格 (FLY)
今天 Fluidity (FLY) 的實時價格爲 0.00466906 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Fluidity 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.82K USD
- Fluidity 當天價格變化爲 +2.39%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Fluidity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00010916。
在過去30天內，Fluidity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003308327。
在過去60天內，Fluidity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013796031。
在過去90天內，Fluidity 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010916
|+2.39%
|30天
|$ +0.0003308327
|+7.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0013796031
|+29.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fluidity 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.03%
+2.39%
+16.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Fluidity is the blockchain incentive layer that rewards people for using their cryptocurrencies. Fluidity Money tokens (Fluid Assets) are a 1-to-1 wrapped asset that expose holders to randomly paid rewards when they use their cryptocurrencies. Rewards are paid out according to a drawing mechanism held each on-chain transaction of Fluid Assets. These rewards are generated by the cumulative yield generated by the underlying asset, which is deposited and lent on money markets. With Fluid Assets, yield is gained through utility. The more you utilise your assets, the more yield can be potentially received over time. Existing decentralised finance incentivises leaving interest-bearing products ”idle” – sitting in an account accruing interest. Through wrapping a variety of assets with Fluid functionalities, we effectively grant utility to what would otherwise be stagnant tokens. This has the added benefit of composability and a change in how we interact with blockchain payments as a whole. Careful economic modeling ensures resilience against misuse and maintains utility, embodying the platform’s commitment to making finance accessible and rewarding for all. The $FLY Token is the Fluidity Governance Token. It has different use cases, such as Staking, Revenue sharing, Governance, Utility Mining, Utility Vaults, Utility Gauges and deciding on key protocol parameters. It also gives token holders exposure to the Superposition Layer-3. Through $FLY, token holders will be able to steer order flow, as the distribution of Utility Mining and $FLY incentives will be controlled through Utility Gauges. Fluidity becomes a marketplace for order flow, with voter incentives paid by protocols every epoch to $FLY holders to direct incentives and volume towards themselves. With $FLY, Protocols will have a tool to increase their volume and will be able to direct order flow to their liking.
