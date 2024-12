什麼是FlowerAI (FLOWER)

FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent leveraging cutting-edge technologies like LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrating with leading on-chain protocols such as Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant delivers instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, helping you make data-driven decisions in real time. To complement this, flowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of our ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool provides actionable insights into on-chain behavior, empowering you to stay at the forefront of evolving metas.

