Floor Protocol 價格 (FLC)
今天 Floor Protocol (FLC) 的實時價格爲 0.00308835 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.53M USD。FLC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Floor Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 122.62K USD
- Floor Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -0.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.11B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FLC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FLC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Floor Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Floor Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000030210。
在過去60天內，Floor Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000335126。
在過去90天內，Floor Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001174134198521154。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0000030210
|-0.09%
|60天
|$ +0.0000335126
|+1.09%
|90天
|$ -0.001174134198521154
|-27.54%
Floor Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.60%
-0.52%
-0.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users. Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention. Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth. Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability. The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects. Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility. In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FLC 兌換 AUD
A$0.00494136
|1 FLC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0024397965
|1 FLC 兌換 EUR
€0.002964816
|1 FLC 兌換 USD
$0.00308835
|1 FLC 兌換 MYR
RM0.013897575
|1 FLC 兌換 TRY
₺0.1083084345
|1 FLC 兌換 JPY
¥0.4843459305
|1 FLC 兌換 RUB
₽0.3191809725
|1 FLC 兌換 INR
₹0.262880352
|1 FLC 兌換 IDR
Rp50.628680424
|1 FLC 兌換 PHP
₱0.182706786
|1 FLC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.157258782
|1 FLC 兌換 BRL
R$0.019456605
|1 FLC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0044163405
|1 FLC 兌換 BDT
৳0.369057825
|1 FLC 兌換 NGN
₦4.80300192
|1 FLC 兌換 UAH
₴0.1296180495
|1 FLC 兌換 VES
Bs0.1544175
|1 FLC 兌換 PKR
Rs0.859302504
|1 FLC 兌換 KZT
₸1.6143731955
|1 FLC 兌換 THB
฿0.106548075
|1 FLC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1007728605
|1 FLC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0027486315
|1 FLC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0239964795
|1 FLC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.030821733