flocoin 價格 (FLOCO)
今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的實時價格爲 0.674972 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 590.37K USD。FLOCO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
flocoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- flocoin 當天價格變化爲 -0.68%
- 其循環供應量爲 873.35K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FLOCO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FLOCO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0046590090525814。
在過去30天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0046590090525814
|-0.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
flocoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.11%
-0.68%
+0.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.
