flocoin 價格 (FLOCO)

USD

flocoin (FLOCO) 實時價格圖表

$0.675246
$0.675246$0.675246
-0.60%(1D)

今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的價格

今天 flocoin (FLOCO) 的實時價格爲 0.674972 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 590.37K USD。FLOCO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
flocoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- flocoin 當天價格變化爲 -0.68%
- 其循環供應量爲 873.35K USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 FLOCO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FLOCO 價格信息的首選平台。

flocoin (FLOCO) 價格表現 USD

今天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0046590090525814
在過去30天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，flocoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0046590090525814-0.68%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

flocoin (FLOCO) 價格分析

flocoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.673692
$ 0.673692$ 0.673692

$ 0.682776
$ 0.682776$ 0.682776

$ 0.795048
$ 0.795048$ 0.795048

-0.11%

-0.68%

+0.29%

flocoin (FLOCO) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 590.37K
$ 590.37K$ 590.37K

--
----

873.35K
873.35K 873.35K

什麼是flocoin (FLOCO)

flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

flocoin (FLOCO) 資源

白皮書
官網

大家還在問：關於 flocoin (FLOCO) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

FLOCO 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 FLOCO 兌換 VND
17,306.957052
1 FLOCO 兌換 AUD
A$1.07320548
1 FLOCO 兌換 GBP
0.51297872
1 FLOCO 兌換 EUR
0.59397536
1 FLOCO 兌換 USD
$0.674972
1 FLOCO 兌換 MYR
RM2.98337624
1 FLOCO 兌換 TRY
25.59493824
1 FLOCO 兌換 JPY
¥96.86523172
1 FLOCO 兌換 RUB
56.14417096
1 FLOCO 兌換 INR
58.02059312
1 FLOCO 兌換 IDR
Rp11,249.52883352
1 FLOCO 兌換 KRW
958.7639774
1 FLOCO 兌換 PHP
38.59489896
1 FLOCO 兌換 EGP
￡E.34.61256416
1 FLOCO 兌換 BRL
R$3.95533592
1 FLOCO 兌換 CAD
C$0.93146136
1 FLOCO 兌換 BDT
81.840355
1 FLOCO 兌換 NGN
1,073.08398504
1 FLOCO 兌換 UAH
27.88309332
1 FLOCO 兌換 VES
Bs47.923012
1 FLOCO 兌換 PKR
Rs188.85041588
1 FLOCO 兌換 KZT
348.09655984
1 FLOCO 兌換 THB
฿22.59131284
1 FLOCO 兌換 TWD
NT$21.84884364
1 FLOCO 兌換 AED
د.إ2.47714724
1 FLOCO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.54672732
1 FLOCO 兌換 HKD
HK$5.231033
1 FLOCO 兌換 MAD
.د.م6.26374016
1 FLOCO 兌換 MXN
$13.7019316