什麼是flocoin (FLOCO)

flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

flocoin (FLOCO) 資源 白皮書 官網