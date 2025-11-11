Before there was Mickey, there was Flip.

LORE OF THE LEAP

Before there was Mickey, there was Flip. Created in 1930 by Ub Iwerks, Flip was a frog with too much drip for black-and-white TV.

Nearly a century later, he's outta the vault and into your wallet. No copyright. No leash. Just pure, unhinged cartoon chaos.

Why This Frog Got That Dog In Him

Public domain icon — no copyright, all meme rights

Vintage nostalgia, modern meme warfare

Real character, real history, unreal potential

THIS AIN'T FINANCIAL ADVICE This is a cartoon frog from 1930 turning your brain into jelly. If you ape, you do it because you feel it in your funny bone.