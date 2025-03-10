Flex perpetuals 價格 (FDX)
今天 Flex perpetuals (FDX) 的實時價格爲 3.49 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.68M USD。FDX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Flex perpetuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 13.72K USD
- Flex perpetuals 當天價格變化爲 -12.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 481.95K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FDX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FDX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Flex perpetuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.50207736039394。
在過去30天內，Flex perpetuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Flex perpetuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Flex perpetuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.50207736039394
|-12.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Flex perpetuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.27%
-12.56%
-25.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
