Flappy Bird Evolution 價格 (FEVO)
今天 Flappy Bird Evolution (FEVO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FEVO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Flappy Bird Evolution 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 20.59K USD
- Flappy Bird Evolution 當天價格變化爲 -8.78%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FEVO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FEVO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Flappy Bird Evolution 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Flappy Bird Evolution 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Flappy Bird Evolution 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Flappy Bird Evolution 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.78%
|30天
|$ 0
|-53.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|-66.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Flappy Bird Evolution 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.88%
-8.78%
-16.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hello everyone! I'd like to introduce the groundbreaking project GAMEFi $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution, inspired by the iconic game Flappy Bird. In this project, we are combining thrilling game elements with blockchain technology, providing a unique and innovative gaming experience. $FEVO is a blockchain-based game that allows players to own, collect, and trade exclusive characters within the game's ecosystem. Through the use of smart contracts, we ensure that each character is truly owned by the player, providing an authentic digital asset economy. In the game, you can train your characters to become the best flyers, compete with other players in thrilling races, and take on exciting challenges. As your characters evolve and improve their skills, new opportunities and rewards arise, making the gaming journey even more rewarding. Moreover, $FEVO also features a virtual marketplace where players can buy, sell, and trade their unique characters, enabling you to earn real value through your passion for gaming. Not only that, but the project is also committed to transparency, security, and decentralization, ensuring that each player has full control over their digital assets and interactions within the ecosystem. Join us in the thrilling universe of $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution and experience a new era of blockchain gaming with endless possibilities and fun.
