Fitmint 價格 (FITT)
今天 Fitmint (FITT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 68.76K USD。FITT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Fitmint 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.24 USD
- Fitmint 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 174.28M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FITT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FITT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Fitmint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Fitmint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Fitmint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Fitmint 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.69%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.44%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fitmint 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands. Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors. What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it - It should help people get consistent with walking and running - It should be fun and rewarding - It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10 - It should help us build a sustainable token economy The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday. What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term. What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used: - To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay - To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites - To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
