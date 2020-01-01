Finger Monkeys（FMT）代幣經濟學
Finger Monkeys（FMT）資訊
FingerMonkeys is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that bridges traditional mini-games with blockchain rewards. Built on the Base network, it introduces FM Nodes (NFTs) that enable passive income from token minting, game events, and trading fees. The FMT token powers the platform by enabling game entry, advertising, governance, and developer licensing.
FingerMonkeys blends meme culture with utility-driven DeFi and GameFi features. Unlike many Web3 games, it allows users to participate in thousands of HTML5 mini-game events using FMT, unlock exclusive rewards, and earn through FM Nodes. The platform also opens monetization for external game studios and crypto projects via in-game events.
The FingerMonkeys project began in late 2023 with the goal of creating a playful yet rewarding ecosystem for Web3 gamers. Initially launched as a meme brand, it evolved into a gaming platform with tokenomics, NFTs, and a developer-focused infrastructure. By 2025, the team launched FMGames.io and began onboarding games and early users through Telegram game bots.
FingerMonkeys plans to launch FMT on DEX and CEX in May 2025. The roadmap includes onboarding third-party developers, launching daily/weekly game events, releasing a DAO governance structure for FM Node holders, and expanding reward mechanisms. FMGames.io will continue to scale, integrating new games and strategic partnerships with crypto projects.
FMT is the utility and reward token for the FingerMonkeys ecosystem. It is used to join game events, access exclusive tournaments, receive airdrops, pay for ad space, and stake for future rewards. Game developers use FMT for licensing and prize pools. A portion of event revenue also flows back to Apex FM Node holders in the form of USDC.
Finger Monkeys（FMT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Finger Monkeys（FMT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Finger Monkeys（FMT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Finger Monkeys（FMT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 FMT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
FMT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 FMT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 FMT 代幣的實時價格吧！
FMT 價格預測
想知道 FMT 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 FMT 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。