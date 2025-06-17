Finger Monkeys 價格 (FMT)
今天 Finger Monkeys (FMT) 的實時價格爲 0.00185564 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.12M USD。FMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Finger Monkeys 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Finger Monkeys 當天價格變化爲 +1.24%
- 其循環供應量爲 605.39M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FMT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Finger Monkeys 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Finger Monkeys 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Finger Monkeys 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Finger Monkeys 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Finger Monkeys 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.20%
+1.24%
-75.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FingerMonkeys is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that bridges traditional mini-games with blockchain rewards. Built on the Base network, it introduces FM Nodes (NFTs) that enable passive income from token minting, game events, and trading fees. The FMT token powers the platform by enabling game entry, advertising, governance, and developer licensing. FingerMonkeys blends meme culture with utility-driven DeFi and GameFi features. Unlike many Web3 games, it allows users to participate in thousands of HTML5 mini-game events using FMT, unlock exclusive rewards, and earn through FM Nodes. The platform also opens monetization for external game studios and crypto projects via in-game events. The FingerMonkeys project began in late 2023 with the goal of creating a playful yet rewarding ecosystem for Web3 gamers. Initially launched as a meme brand, it evolved into a gaming platform with tokenomics, NFTs, and a developer-focused infrastructure. By 2025, the team launched FMGames.io and began onboarding games and early users through Telegram game bots. FingerMonkeys plans to launch FMT on DEX and CEX in May 2025. The roadmap includes onboarding third-party developers, launching daily/weekly game events, releasing a DAO governance structure for FM Node holders, and expanding reward mechanisms. FMGames.io will continue to scale, integrating new games and strategic partnerships with crypto projects. FMT is the utility and reward token for the FingerMonkeys ecosystem. It is used to join game events, access exclusive tournaments, receive airdrops, pay for ad space, and stake for future rewards. Game developers use FMT for licensing and prize pools. A portion of event revenue also flows back to Apex FM Node holders in the form of USDC.
