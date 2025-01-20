Fido 價格 (FIDO)
今天 Fido (FIDO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FIDO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Fido 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 57.82 USD
- Fido 當天價格變化爲 +1.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FIDO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FIDO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Fido 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Fido 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Fido 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Fido 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.27%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fido 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+1.89%
-3.36%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing the latest sensation in the crypto world - $FIDO, a new ERC meme token inspired by a unique origin. The name 'Fido' was chosen by Elon Musk's advanced AI, Grok, when asked about its preferred dog name. Grok responded, "I would name my dog 'Fido' because it is a classic name that means 'faithful' or 'loyal.' I think it would be quite fitting for a loyal companion." This response has not only charmed the crypto community but also set the foundation for $FIDO. With the massive success of $GROK, which astonishingly hit nearly 70 million, expectations are high for $FIDO. As the 'dog' of $GROK, $FIDO is poised to reach similar heights in the crypto market. Adding to its appeal, $FIDO comes with the advantage of being a 0 tax token. This feature ensures that holders can transact without the burden of additional fees, making it an attractive option for investors. Furthermore, in a move to enhance security and trust, the liquidity of $FIDO has been burned, and the contract has been renounced. This action ensures that the token operates in a decentralized manner, with no single entity in control, thereby aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology. $FIDO is not just a token; it's a symbol of loyalty and faithfulness, drawing inspiration from its namesake and the visionary ideas of Elon Musk's AI. As the crypto community rallies around this new and exciting token, $FIDO is set to make its mark in the digital currency space.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FIDO 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 FIDO 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 FIDO 兌換 USD
$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 FIDO 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 FIDO 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 FIDO 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 FIDO 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 FIDO 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 FIDO 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 FIDO 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 FIDO 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 FIDO 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 FIDO 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 FIDO 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 FIDO 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 FIDO 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 FIDO 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 FIDO 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 FIDO 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 FIDO 兌換 MAD
.د.م--