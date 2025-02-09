Fidira 價格 (FID)
今天 Fidira (FID) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FID 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Fidira 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 344.95 USD
- Fidira 當天價格變化爲 +0.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FID兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FID 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Fidira 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Fidira 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Fidira 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Fidira 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|-39.42%
|60天
|$ 0
|-57.25%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fidira 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.13%
+0.38%
-20.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Fidira is developing a distribution portal for NFT projects. We are the picks and shovels of the NFT gold rush, enabling partners access to a scale of global crypto onboarding of new users never seen before through our global gift card distribution network. Our NFT partners will offer their own exclusive NFTs through Fidira gift cards to promote their project to new global audiences. This will drive excitement and crypto card sales through our global digital and retail network, enabling Fidira to be in over 100,000 retailers globally. Fidira will be able to offer unique exposure to crypto and NFTs. Fidira will offer NFT partners distribution of their exclusive artwork and NFTs through the innovative Fidira staking portal which allows users access to NFT catalogues and drive onboarding into our partners ecosystems. Built on the Polygon Layer 2 Ethereum network, Fidira is developing an ecosystem that provides an easy avenue for users to start their cryptocurrency journey. It will be accessible, simple and secure. Highlights/features: Fidira aims to simplify entry into the crypto ecosystem by using gift cards. Anyone can become a crypto holder by purchasing our gift cards through our global retail distribution network. We offer both physical and virtual gift cards to accommodate users transitioning from the mainstream market. Our gift cards bring NFTs to life as each gift card contains a unique NFT. Fidira also encourages NFT participation. We are the first platform providing mass access to crypto NFTs worldwide to new audiences.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FID 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 FID 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 FID 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 FID 兌換 USD
$--
|1 FID 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 FID 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 FID 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 FID 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 FID 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 FID 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 FID 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 FID 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 FID 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 FID 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 FID 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 FID 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 FID 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 FID 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 FID 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 FID 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 FID 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 FID 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 FID 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 FID 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 FID 兌換 MAD
.د.م--