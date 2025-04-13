FIAS 價格 (FIAS)
今天 FIAS (FIAS) 的實時價格爲 0.02952409 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.66M USD。FIAS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FIAS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- FIAS 當天價格變化爲 +0.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 123.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FIAS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FIAS 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，FIAS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00016242。
在過去30天內，FIAS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，FIAS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，FIAS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016242
|+0.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FIAS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.32%
+0.55%
-20.28%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Fias is a multi-purpose layer 1 token built natively on the DevvX blockchain and bridged to Ethereum. The primary function serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for metaverse & digitally native digital assets such as video game items on devv.exchange. Developers can utilise the innate utility and functionality of Fias and explore a deeply connective and interoperable “Digital Financial Ecosystem” within their own applications and designs, including infinite TPS, sub - second finality and a simple web2 to web3 bridge which can port any existing item inventory into the ecosystem and back to a game server with a simple API integration. No blockchain experience is required. Fias will also be used for liquidity contributions to create treasuries and grow communities that operate across the DFE and earn rewards for participation. DevvExchange is setting the new gold standard of value exchange between all forms of digitally native assets & RWAs. DevvExchange is a fully non-custodial settlement layer, with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement. Its unique sharding architecture enables complete local, cross jurisdictional and operational compliance measures for enterprise grade applications and globally connected gaming and social media economies. The DFE is not just a marketplace, it's a core piece of infrastructure that enables marketplaces. The technological overhang of Fias has the capacity to catapult new and existing metaverse applications by combining globally compliant peer to peer transactions, with limitless scalability and simple onboarding for any existing titles within our “Digital Financial Ecosystem”, and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry.
|1 FIAS 兌換 VND
₫757.02719169
|1 FIAS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0469433031
|1 FIAS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0224383084
|1 FIAS 兌換 EUR
€0.0259811992
|1 FIAS 兌換 USD
$0.02952409
|1 FIAS 兌換 MYR
RM0.1304964778
|1 FIAS 兌換 TRY
₺1.1195534928
|1 FIAS 兌換 JPY
¥4.2370021559
|1 FIAS 兌換 RUB
₽2.4558138062
|1 FIAS 兌換 INR
₹2.5378907764
|1 FIAS 兌換 IDR
Rp492.0679698394
|1 FIAS 兌換 KRW
₩41.9374936405
|1 FIAS 兌換 PHP
₱1.6881874662
|1 FIAS 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.5139953352
|1 FIAS 兌換 BRL
R$0.1730111674
|1 FIAS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0407432442
|1 FIAS 兌換 BDT
৳3.5797959125
|1 FIAS 兌換 NGN
₦46.9379887638
|1 FIAS 兌換 UAH
₴1.2196401579
|1 FIAS 兌換 VES
Bs2.09621039
|1 FIAS 兌換 PKR
Rs8.2605451411
|1 FIAS 兌換 KZT
₸15.2261636948
|1 FIAS 兌換 THB
฿0.9881712923
|1 FIAS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.9556947933
|1 FIAS 兌換 AED
د.إ0.1083534103
|1 FIAS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0239145129
|1 FIAS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2288116975
|1 FIAS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2739835552
|1 FIAS 兌換 MXN
$0.599339027