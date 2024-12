什麼是Fenix (FNX)

Fenix is a next-generation MetaDEX powered by Blast Native Yield. It combines a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote escrow governance model, and fast user experience. The MetaDEX provides four important functions: 1) It creates deep liquidity for traders to provide the best prices on swaps. 2) Provides a system where protocols can build and maintain liquidity to incentivise trading of their tokens. 3) It optimally aligns incentives between liquidity providers, traders, protocols and native token holders to drive a sustainable ecosystem. 4) Maximises capital efficiency through a complete voting marketplace for liquidity that provides vote delegation, optimisation and reward compounding as a single protocol without additional fees.

Fenix (FNX) 資源 官網