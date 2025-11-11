Feels Good is an ode to classic old school memes. It originates from 4chan sometime in 2011 and became a staple within threads and on comments. The meme shows a man looking very satisfied while touching his face with both hands. This OG meme is one of the most recognisable faces on the internet and the iconic gesture captures pure contentment and satisfaction. This OG meme launched on PumpFun on 15th May 2024 but recently bonded [11th September 2025]. The meme has been immortalised over the years and used frequently within both Web2 and Web3 worlds.