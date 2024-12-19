Feathercoin 價格 (FTC)
今天 Feathercoin (FTC) 的實時價格爲 0.00604912 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.72M USD。FTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Feathercoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 15.46 USD
- Feathercoin 當天價格變化爲 -20.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 283.64M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Feathercoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001551198751077032。
在過去30天內，Feathercoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034009211。
在過去60天內，Feathercoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032321071。
在過去90天內，Feathercoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004726125213219004。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001551198751077032
|-20.40%
|30天
|$ -0.0034009211
|-56.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0032321071
|-53.43%
|90天
|$ -0.004726125213219004
|-43.86%
Feathercoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-20.40%
-33.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
