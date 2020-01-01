FATGF（FATGF）資訊

$FATGF is inspired by the fat wojack girlfriend memes, a broadly appealing narrative where, whether out of desperation or attraction, a man bites off perhaps more than he can chew.

While the memes may appear crude, they are actually a poignant commentary on modern society. On one hand, horny desperation, realized through the ubiquity of social media and modern dating culture. On the other, bravery in the face of social norms – an embrace of feminine confidence and a rejection of the thinspo culture that promotes body dysmorphia.

Does he care that the woman is much larger than he? Perhaps, in fact, he likes it. Or, nihilistically, he doesn’t care one way or the other – he is motivated not out of desperation or attraction, but depression and anxiety.

And what of the woman? The expression on her face says it all. Perhaps she settled long ago, resigned to mediocrity. But why? However you perceive it, the answer to one question determines whether you dine on fois gras or fish filet: can you handle all this woman?