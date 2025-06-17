FashAI 價格 (FASH)
今天 FashAI (FASH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FASH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FashAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.18K USD
- FashAI 當天價格變化爲 +7.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FASH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FASH 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，FashAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FashAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，FashAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，FashAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.58%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FashAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+14.65%
+7.58%
-10.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FashAI is an AI-powered fashion platform that merges personalized style recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and social interaction within a Web3 framework. Built entirely on the Solana blockchain, FashAI is designed to deliver a seamless Web2-like user experience while ensuring that all ownership, interactions, and transactions are recorded transparently on-chain. This means users can engage with the platform in a familiar environment—uploading outfits, discovering new trends, following others, and participating in fashion communities—without needing to understand the complexities of blockchain technology. What makes FashAI truly innovative is its ability to onboard mainstream Web2 users into Web3 through invisible blockchain operations. For instance, when a user shares a look or receives engagement from others, these actions are automatically minted into ONFTs (On-chain Non-Fungible Tokens) and stored immutably on the Solana blockchain. This allows for true digital ownership and unlocks future earning and reputation-based opportunities. The platform’s native token, $FASH, powers its internal economy and rewards system. It is used to access premium AI styling tools, participate in community governance, unlock exclusive content, and support creator-driven fashion ecosystems. FashAI is also part of the Believe ecosystem, providing it with added infrastructure, scalability, and security. By bridging AI fashion technology with decentralized infrastructure, FashAI aims to redefine how people interact with digital fashion. Ultimately, FashAI’s mission is to unite the best of Web2 usability and Web3 transparency, empowering users to both enjoy and own their fashion experiences in a decentralized digital world.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 FashAI（FASH）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 FASH 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FASH 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 FASH 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 FASH 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 FASH 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 FASH 兌換 USD
$--
|1 FASH 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 FASH 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 FASH 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 FASH 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 FASH 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 FASH 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 FASH 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 FASH 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 FASH 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 FASH 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 FASH 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 FASH 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 FASH 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 FASH 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 FASH 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 FASH 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 FASH 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 FASH 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 FASH 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 FASH 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 FASH 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 FASH 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 FASH 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 FASH 兌換 MXN
$--