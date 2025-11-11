FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代幣經濟學

深入了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
更新時間：2025-11-11 11:43:51 (UTC+8)
USD

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 12.02K
總供應量：
$ 970.00M
流通量：
$ 818.87M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 14.23K
最高價：
$ 0.00009092
最低價：
$ 0.00001278
目前價格：
$ 0
FartcoinCRO（PFFT）資訊

Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot’s Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos!

Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos.

Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme

🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we’re turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that’ll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion.

Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it’s a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨

Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.

幣種官網：
https://www.fartcoincro.com/

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 PFFT 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

PFFT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 PFFT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 PFFT 代幣的實時價格吧！

PFFT 價格預測

想知道 PFFT 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 PFFT 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

