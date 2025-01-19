FART COIN 價格 (FRTC)
今天 FART COIN (FRTC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FRTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FART COIN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 506.72 USD
- FART COIN 當天價格變化爲 -6.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FRTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FRTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FART COIN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FART COIN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，FART COIN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，FART COIN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|+13.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|+23.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FART COIN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.63%
-6.00%
+11.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FART COIN (FRTC) has been making waves in the crypto industry with its innovative approach to cryptocurrency and interesting “luck” determination. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FART COIN offers daily lucky draws that provide a fun and engaging way for people to test their luck and win big rewards. But FART COIN is not just about luck; it’s a decentralized and transparent project that aims to be accessible to everyone, even those who don’t invest in cryptocurrency. Decentralized monitoring systems are important for ensuring that projects remain true to their values and principles. By ensuring that FART COIN remains decentralized and transparent, these monitoring systems provide an additional layer of security for users.Numerous opportunities await FRTC investors. The potential of these rapid developments for the future of FART COIN cannot be overstated. By increasing awareness and adoption, FART COIN is well-positioned to become one of the major players in the crypto world. And with its unique daily lucky draws, FART COIN offers a fun and engaging way for everyone to get involved. The daily lucky draws are a unique feature that sets FART COIN apart from its rivals. The more coins a user holds, the higher their chances of winning. Moreover, users can win enormous rewards without necessarily buying or investing in the project
|1 FRTC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 FRTC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 FRTC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 FRTC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 FRTC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 FRTC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 FRTC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 FRTC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 FRTC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 FRTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 FRTC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 FRTC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 FRTC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 FRTC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 FRTC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 FRTC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 FRTC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 FRTC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 FRTC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 FRTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--