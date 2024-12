什麼是Fantom Velocimeter (FVM)

What is the project about? Solidly like dex on Fantom What makes your project unique? All emissions are in the form of options tokens which can be redeemed at variable discounts in a range of ways: Exercise to veFVM Excercise to provide liquidity with dynamic lock times affecting discounts Excercise to FVM History of your project. Velocimeter v3 is deployed on Canto Pulsechain and now Fantom What’s next for your project? Concentrated liquidity. Velocimeter Pro (any protocol can wrap their token to oTOKEN & bribe / LP reward + make use of our custom gauge for redemption options) What can your token be used for?

Fantom Velocimeter (FVM) 資源 官網