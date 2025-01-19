什麼是Fantom Oasis (FTMO)

FTMO is a project launchpad designed to jump-start the nascent Fantom ecosystem by providing both a means for innovative project developers and investors to connect. The platform will support and incubate fledgling products powered by Fantom’s bleeding-edge efficiency and speed. FTMO is not simply a launchpad for projects on Fantom: it is a launchpad for the broader Fantom ecosystem as a whole. It is the mission of FTMO to bring the critical mass of users necessary for Fantom to stand on its own, with a robust developer community and a deep well of products and opportunities from which investors and developers alike can draw.

Fantom Oasis (FTMO) 資源 官網