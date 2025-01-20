Falcons 價格 (FAH)
今天 Falcons (FAH) 的實時價格爲 1.38 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。FAH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Falcons 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 193.29K USD
- Falcons 當天價格變化爲 +0.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FAH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FAH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Falcons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00583448。
在過去30天內，Falcons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0026563620。
在過去60天內，Falcons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0045756660。
在過去90天內，Falcons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3079908793842284。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00583448
|+0.43%
|30天
|$ +0.0026563620
|+0.19%
|60天
|$ +0.0045756660
|+0.33%
|90天
|$ +0.3079908793842284
|+28.73%
Falcons 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.37%
+0.43%
-0.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Falcons is a cutting-edge marketplace that reimagines the auction industry with an unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and efficiency. By harnessing the power of advanced technology and maintaining a user-centric focus, Falcons seamlessly connects buyers and sellers globally, offering a dynamic and secure marketplace. At Falcons, we do more than just provide access to extraordinary pieces; we foster a vibrant community that celebrates the passion for luxury and the pursuit of rare items. Our private sales and exclusive auctions unite collectors, connoisseurs, and industry professionals, creating a platform where the love for luxury handbags, timepieces, sports memorabilia, pop culture collectibles, premium cars, and more is nurtured and shared. $FAH is an ERC-20 token serving as a membership token within the Falcons ecosystem, designed to empower users by making them integral to the platform's success. As a Web3 protocol, Falcons integrates a unique membership model that rewards user participation.
