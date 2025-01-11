什麼是EyeTech (EYE)

What is the project about? ChartAI have built a Telegram Charting Bot which enables users to get any live chart of any cryptocurrency token straight to their Telegram, either via direct private message or in a group they are apart of. All the bot settings can be personalized, like which is the preferred exchange, timezones, skin colour for charts and even which technical analysis indicators you prefer to use. What makes your project unique? Currently there are no other charting bots on Telegram which enable this level of customization. Our bot can be added to other groups and will feed that group with live charting of their project's token at any time on demand. History of your project. ChartAI launch at the end of August 2023 and has since grown into an everyday tool which will become a staple of the Telegram platform. The project started with no airdrops or marketing and has since grown to have hundreds of holders and organic supporters. What’s next for your project? ChartAI will continue to grow and it's focus is on full-exposure. The ChartAI Charting Bot should be one of the core bots on Telegram and subconsciously be added to every crypto project's Telegram group on creation. Marketing will enable ChartAI to get this exposure. What can your token be used for? The CX token can be used to access premium versions of the bot which will enable people to turn off adverts, use unlimited indicators for technical analysis and also access future AI incorporations into the bot.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

EyeTech (EYE) 資源 官網