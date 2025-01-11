EyeTech 價格 (EYE)
今天 EyeTech (EYE) 的實時價格爲 0.00476093 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.76M USD。EYE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
EyeTech 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 57.89K USD
- EyeTech 當天價格變化爲 +40.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EYE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EYE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，EyeTech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00136649。
在過去30天內，EyeTech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0041933085。
在過去60天內，EyeTech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0044492295。
在過去90天內，EyeTech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0026794887984096134。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00136649
|+40.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0041933085
|+88.08%
|60天
|$ +0.0044492295
|+93.45%
|90天
|$ +0.0026794887984096134
|+128.73%
EyeTech 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.66%
+40.26%
+107.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? ChartAI have built a Telegram Charting Bot which enables users to get any live chart of any cryptocurrency token straight to their Telegram, either via direct private message or in a group they are apart of. All the bot settings can be personalized, like which is the preferred exchange, timezones, skin colour for charts and even which technical analysis indicators you prefer to use. What makes your project unique? Currently there are no other charting bots on Telegram which enable this level of customization. Our bot can be added to other groups and will feed that group with live charting of their project's token at any time on demand. History of your project. ChartAI launch at the end of August 2023 and has since grown into an everyday tool which will become a staple of the Telegram platform. The project started with no airdrops or marketing and has since grown to have hundreds of holders and organic supporters. What’s next for your project? ChartAI will continue to grow and it's focus is on full-exposure. The ChartAI Charting Bot should be one of the core bots on Telegram and subconsciously be added to every crypto project's Telegram group on creation. Marketing will enable ChartAI to get this exposure. What can your token be used for? The CX token can be used to access premium versions of the bot which will enable people to turn off adverts, use unlimited indicators for technical analysis and also access future AI incorporations into the bot.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EYE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0077127066
|1 EYE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0038563533
|1 EYE 兌換 EUR
€0.0046181021
|1 EYE 兌換 USD
$0.00476093
|1 EYE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0213765757
|1 EYE 兌換 TRY
₺0.1686321406
|1 EYE 兌換 JPY
¥0.7506558331
|1 EYE 兌換 RUB
₽0.4838533159
|1 EYE 兌換 INR
₹0.4103445567
|1 EYE 兌換 IDR
Rp78.0480202992
|1 EYE 兌換 PHP
₱0.28089487
|1 EYE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2405697929
|1 EYE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0291368916
|1 EYE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0068557392
|1 EYE 兌換 BDT
৳0.5807382414
|1 EYE 兌換 NGN
₦7.3812506534
|1 EYE 兌換 UAH
₴0.2012921204
|1 EYE 兌換 VES
Bs0.25232929
|1 EYE 兌換 PKR
Rs1.3257761771
|1 EYE 兌換 KZT
₸2.512342761
|1 EYE 兌換 THB
฿0.1651090524
|1 EYE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1576343923
|1 EYE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0043324463
|1 EYE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0370400354
|1 EYE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0477997372