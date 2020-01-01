Extreme Accelerationism（X/ACC）資訊

Extreme Accelerationism is a theoretical model of technological innovation at a rates of speed that would outpace the overgrowth of outdated paradigms and institutions. The purpose of this project is bring awareness to computer advancements, space exploration, and social models that could propel the global community out of the cyclical traps that burden the many. The main utility for this project is the ability to help educated holders and enthusiasts on the connection of blockchain technology as a focal element of a rapidly accelerating landscape of technology.