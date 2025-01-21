什麼是Excelon (XLON)

Excelon (XLON) Coin is the native coin of XLON Chain, a next-generation public blockchain that enables instant global transactions between people and businesses. Excelon (XLON) Coin is becoming an integral part of the EXCELON Ecosystem (https://excelon.io) in terms of technology for its payment and DeFi services. The EXCELON Ecosystem uses the Excelon (XLON) Coin as the Native Utility Currency for all payments and rewards on its platform, thus contributing a ready-made market with a high diversity of products and services such as IBAN Wallets, Mastercard/ Visa debit cards, Crypto Wallet and Exchange, Defi Earn, Stake and Credit functionalities, etc. The Excelon (XLON) Coin can be used with decentralized wallets to execute transactions in real-time with minimal cost and security, receive Earnouts for staking and smart contract execution and rewards for participating in mining services. At the same time XLON can be used within the Excelon Ecosystem as a means of payment for certain services, subscription plans to receive amazing rewards such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb etc when using the Excelon products for payments, etc.

