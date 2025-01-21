Exactly Wrapped stETH 價格 (EXAWSTETH)
今天 Exactly Wrapped stETH (EXAWSTETH) 的實時價格爲 3,861.93 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EXAWSTETH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Exactly Wrapped stETH 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Exactly Wrapped stETH 當天價格變化爲 -4.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EXAWSTETH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EXAWSTETH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Exactly Wrapped stETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -168.30442647。
在過去30天內，Exactly Wrapped stETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -95.6789295570。
在過去60天內，Exactly Wrapped stETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -132.6503440260。
在過去90天內，Exactly Wrapped stETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +817.26639574。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -168.30442647
|-4.17%
|30天
|$ -95.6789295570
|-2.47%
|60天
|$ -132.6503440260
|-3.43%
|90天
|$ +817.26639574
|+26.84%
Exactly Wrapped stETH 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
-4.17%
+2.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? exawstETH is an exa-voucher. Users can supply their assets and increase the liquidity of the Variable Rate Pool, which will, in turn, provide liquidity to all the different Fixed Rate Pools as needed. Each deposit will mint an "Exactly Voucher" (exaVoucher) that uses the ERC-4626 standard, which will be provided to the user as a voucher for the deposited amount. These exaVouchers will periodically accrue variable earnings by increasing their value when withdrawing and exchanging back for the underlying assets.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 AUD
A$6,179.088
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 GBP
￡3,128.1633
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 EUR
€3,707.4528
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 USD
$3,861.93
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 MYR
RM17,262.8271
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 TRY
₺137,561.9466
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 JPY
¥601,920.4098
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 RUB
₽386,193
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 INR
₹334,211.4222
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 IDR
Rp63,310,317.7392
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 PHP
₱225,691.1892
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 EGP
￡E.194,100.6018
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 BRL
R$23,287.4379
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 CAD
C$5,561.1792
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 BDT
৳470,885.1249
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 NGN
₦5,996,766.2847
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 UAH
₴163,089.3039
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 VES
Bs208,544.22
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 PKR
Rs1,076,937.7998
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 KZT
₸2,048,753.865
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 THB
฿131,653.1937
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 TWD
NT$126,439.5882
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 CHF
Fr3,475.737
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 HKD
HK$30,045.8154
|1 EXAWSTETH 兌換 MAD
.د.م38,696.5386