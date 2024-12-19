Eve AI 價格 (EVEAI)
今天 Eve AI (EVEAI) 的實時價格爲 0.0137429 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.19M USD。EVEAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Eve AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.93K USD
- Eve AI 當天價格變化爲 -8.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 86.59M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EVEAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EVEAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Eve AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00127155886255465。
在過去30天內，Eve AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0048495038。
在過去60天內，Eve AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000438096。
在過去90天內，Eve AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000555201026909326。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00127155886255465
|-8.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0048495038
|+35.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0000438096
|+0.32%
|90天
|$ -0.000555201026909326
|-3.88%
Eve AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-8.46%
-24.67%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp. The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more... The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more... The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content. EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
