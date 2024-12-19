Evadore 價格 (EVA)
今天 Evadore (EVA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 109.16K USD。EVA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Evadore 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 13.81K USD
- Evadore 當天價格變化爲 -4.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 666.49M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EVA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EVA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Evadore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Evadore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Evadore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Evadore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-36.59%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Evadore 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.09%
-4.80%
-18.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EVA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 EVA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 EVA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 EVA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 EVA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 EVA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 EVA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 EVA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 EVA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 EVA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 EVA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 EVA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 EVA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 EVA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 EVA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 EVA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 EVA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 EVA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 EVA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 EVA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 EVA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 EVA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 EVA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 EVA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 EVA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--