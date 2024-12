什麼是Etica (ETI)

What is the project about? Etica is a Desci (Decentralised Science) project. It is a blockchain for Open Source medical research without intellectual property. What makes your project unique? Etica is the first blockchain for Open Source medical research. History of your project. The whitepaper was published and sent to original Satoshi Nakomoto mailing list in October 2019 (https://www.metzdowd.com/pipermail/cryptography/2019-September/035372.html). Etica blockchain started on april 17th 2022. What’s next for your project? The next step for Etica is to get research started What can your token be used for? ETI can be used to vote on Etica Protocol proposal. It allows ETI holders to orient and guide research done on Etica Protocol

Etica (ETI) 資源 白皮書 官網