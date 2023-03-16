ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）資訊

What is the project about? ETHforestAI is a Web3 learning platform with an integrated AI chatbot, built-in Learn-To-Earn, Real Yield and Creator Economy elements. The platform is built around a unique approach to education, providing users with a fun and interactive way to learn about Web3 and decentralized technologies.

What makes your project unique? Combining our AI chatbot and Learning platform together creates a good connection between the two and our users can learn with ease.

History of your project. We've been working for a few months on this project behind the scenes and launched it on the Arbitrum blockhain on 16th of March 2023.

What’s next for your project? End of Q1 - 1. Public early alpha of the AI chatbot Early Q2 - 1. Quiz system implementation in the platform Q2 - 2. Beta version of the learning platform, which will include most of the planned mechanics End of Q2 - 3. Public beta version of the AI chatbot Q3 - Full implementation of the platform and AI

What can your token be used for? $ETHFAI is currently used for trading and supporting our ecosystem. It will also be used as a whitelist for our holders to be able to access the AI chatbot.