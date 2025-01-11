Ethereum Origins 價格 (LAPUTA)
今天 Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 30.38K USD。LAPUTA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ethereum Origins 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 349.60 USD
- Ethereum Origins 當天價格變化爲 -0.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LAPUTA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LAPUTA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ethereum Origins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ethereum Origins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Ethereum Origins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ethereum Origins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30天
|$ 0
|-34.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-52.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ethereum Origins 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.86%
-10.97%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LAPUTA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--