ETF Rocks（ETF）資訊

ETF Rocks is aiming to revolutionize the way we access news. We're building a community-driven news aggregation system that promotes transparency and democratic access to information. Our unique $ETF token engages the community in this process. As we navigate the information age, our system streamlines vast data, enabling the community to identify essential content. Our whitepaper is available on our website etf.rocks/whitepaper for deeper info on our vision. Our team is based in Switzerland, Singapore, Rwanda, Latvia, North Macedonia and Uruguay. We are 7 young lads entrepreneur from 30 to 38yo working to make this live.