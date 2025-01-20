ETCPOW 價格 (ETCPOW)
今天 ETCPOW (ETCPOW) 的實時價格爲 0.01366127 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ETCPOW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ETCPOW 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.08K USD
- ETCPOW 當天價格變化爲 +2.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ETCPOW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ETCPOW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ETCPOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00037651。
在過去30天內，ETCPOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0024067920。
在過去60天內，ETCPOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002415312。
在過去90天內，ETCPOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.002228616518848913。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00037651
|+2.83%
|30天
|$ -0.0024067920
|-17.61%
|60天
|$ +0.0002415312
|+1.77%
|90天
|$ +0.002228616518848913
|+19.49%
ETCPOW 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.06%
+2.83%
+6.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 AUD
A$0.021858032
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 GBP
￡0.0110656287
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 EUR
€0.0131148192
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 USD
$0.01366127
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 MYR
RM0.0613391023
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 TRY
₺0.4859313739
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 JPY
¥2.1332073105
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 RUB
₽1.3931763146
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 INR
₹1.1823829185
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 IDR
Rp223.9552100688
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 PHP
₱0.7993209077
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6877083318
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 BRL
R$0.0830605216
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 CAD
C$0.0196722288
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 BDT
৳1.6597076923
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 NGN
₦21.246007104
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 UAH
₴0.575139467
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 VES
Bs0.73770858
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 PKR
Rs3.8063030474
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 KZT
₸7.247303735
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 THB
฿0.4684449483
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4474065925
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0124317557
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1062846806
|1 ETCPOW 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1371591508