$YUGE is a governance token, serving solely for decision-making within the DAO. It does not represent an investment or an opportunity for economic gain. $YUGE holders should not expect any form of financial return from purchasing this token. Its purpose is exclusively to enable participation in governance decisions, without any implied promise of financial profit. $YUGE enables token holders to: Curate and fund high-impact male sexual health research. Incubate significant intellectual property in the field of regenerative urology, andrology and men's health. Determine the governance of such intellectual property Govern the ErectusDAO treasury. ErectusDAO is funding innovative research in the field of andrology and male sexual health with a focus on regenerative strategies and longevity. Current projects are coming soon. Researchers can apply by submitting an application on the Projects page.