Equilibre 價格 (VARA)
今天 Equilibre (VARA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.47K USD。VARA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Equilibre 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.42 USD
- Equilibre 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 52.52M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VARA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VARA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Equilibre 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Equilibre 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Equilibre 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Equilibre 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|-35.33%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Equilibre 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-0.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Équilibre is an ve(3,3) AMM (Automatic Market Maker) designed to provide large liquidity & low swapping fees. Equilibre has added a number of improvements to its protocol to create a more secure and comprehensive application environment: Improvements over Velodrome v1 1. Internal bribes contract has been modified to achieve the following two improvements. 1.1.No double claim of trading fees in the same epoch. 1.2. Errors related to the difference of decimals in tokens when claiming rewards have been fixed. 2. UI simplified on platform to provide users a more direct and simple interaction. 3.API and UX optimization 3.1. Impossibility of errors between volatility and stability when creating an LP. 3.2. No attachment between your veNFT and liquidity. 3.3.Simplification of processes when releasing your veNFT. 3.4 Other small ones such as routing optimization (support of tax tokens). Lighter and simplified documentation to reduce the learning curve and allow new users to understand the ve(3.3) model and app flow. Which tokens has equilibre? Équilibre Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: $VARA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol $veVARA — ERC-721 governance token in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) How you can use our platform? 1. Stake in any LP to earn VARA emissions. 2. Lock VARA to get veVARA 3. Use veVARA to vote for gauges and govern over the VARA emissions distribution. 4. Claim all your rewards: 4.1 Emissions = Protocol's emissions assigned to every LP based on the total votes received during the previous epoch. 4.2 Rebase = A way to prevent the dilution of the voting power over time. The more people there are locking VARA, the more rebase you will receive. 4.3 Bribes = Additional incentives / voting rewards offered to attract voters. 4.4 Trading Fees = Trading fees from the swap transactions related to the LPs you have voted for.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VARA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 VARA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 VARA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 VARA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 VARA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 VARA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 VARA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 VARA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 VARA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 VARA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 VARA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 VARA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VARA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 VARA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 VARA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 VARA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 VARA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 VARA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 VARA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 VARA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 VARA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 VARA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 VARA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 VARA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 VARA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--