什麼是Epic Cash (EPIC)

Epic Cash stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency space by prioritizing privacy and security. Because it runs on the Mimblewimble protocol, it’s one of the few privacy coins that doesn’t store transaction information on its blockchain, making it immune to the decrypting power of upcoming quantum computing. Unconfiscatable Private Property and Superior Money on the Blockchain. Private: All transactions are completely private and the blockchain doesn’t store transaction information. Scarce: Only 21 million Epic Cash coins will ever be mined, making it a rare and valuable asset, like Bitcoin. Fungible: All coins are interchangeable. Because they have no history, it’s impossible for there to be tainted coins.

Epic Cash (EPIC) 資源 白皮書 官網