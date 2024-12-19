eosDAC 價格 (EOSDAC)
今天 eosDAC (EOSDAC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 319.91K USD。EOSDAC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
eosDAC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 42.44 USD
- eosDAC 當天價格變化爲 +0.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 961.92M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EOSDAC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EOSDAC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，eosDAC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，eosDAC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，eosDAC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，eosDAC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.61%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
eosDAC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.30%
+0.11%
-14.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
