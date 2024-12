什麼是Envision Labs (VIS)

Envision Labs is the future of media distribution. Connecting tomorrow's creators with brands and builders today. Envision gives creators of 2D and 3D media, a platform to market and sell the use of their work directly to those building games, metaverse's, VR/AR, architectural renders, plus many more. Bridging a familiar experience with the latest technology, Envision's mission is to build a collaborative and thriving community that empowers platform users by returning copyright, control and revenue of high quality media. The Envision ecosystem is powered by its native utility token VIS. By incorporating the VIS token the Envision ecosystem can sustainably prioritise its users.

