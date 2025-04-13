Entangle 價格 (NTGL)
今天 Entangle (NTGL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 231.95M USD。NTGL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Entangle 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Entangle 當天價格變化爲 -2.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 602.24B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NTGL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NTGL 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Entangle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Entangle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Entangle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Entangle 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-87.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|-99.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Entangle 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.72%
-2.95%
+9.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Entangle is the essential infrastructure needed to build the Infinite Web3. As the decentralized digital highway connecting blockchains, data, AI, and real-world applications, it empowers developers to build, scale, and automate the technologies shaping the future of Web3—including AI, robotics, Real World Assets (RWA), and beyond. Entangle provides the critical toolkit for those building the most advanced and transformative products in tomorrow’s decentralized, autonomous digital-world. This isn’t just a technology to adopt; it’s the infrastructure every builder will need to lead the next wave of progress. Key Features of Entangle Universal Interoperability Protocol (UIP): The first fully abstracted communication network bridging EVM and non-EVM blockchains, UIP ensures fast, seamless and decentralised communication. It powers universal applications, assets, data and autonomous agents, fully unifying the blockchain ecosystem. Universal Data Feeds (UDF): UDF provides secure, verifiable, and ultra-fast data streams for smart contracts with flexible delivery models, including push and pull methods. Supporting both Web2 and Web3 data powered by TEE technology, UDF delivers high-speed data essential for AI, DeFi, GameFi, and other data-driven applications. Universal Token Standard (UTS): UTS simplifies token creation and allows developers to launch or expand interoperable tokens with universal liquidity and programmable utility. Leveraging secure, reliable cross-chain communication, UTS ensures seamless integration and scalability across blockchain ecosystems. Universal Proof of Compute (UPC): An omnichain protocol for verifying complex off-chain programmes and computations on all blockchains. This framework is essential for all AI-driven systems such as truly autonomous agents, enables seamless Web3 user experiences and the bridging of real-world finance on-chain.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
