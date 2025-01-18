Enrex 價格 (ENRX)
今天 Enrex (ENRX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ENRX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Enrex 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.37 USD
- Enrex 當天價格變化爲 -0.34%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ENRX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ENRX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Enrex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Enrex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Enrex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Enrex 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.68%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Enrex 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-0.34%
-2.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Enrex will enable: • Investing in a growing environmental market. • Offsetting your CO2 emissions directly by way of balancing them from one cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies and for real world use cases. • Trading mandatory carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates directly with cryptocurrency. Enrex is for: • Launching sustainable and CO2 neutral ICO/IEO/IDO on any blockchain. • Making any cryptocurrency transactions and mining, NFT, CO2 neutral or based on renewable energy. • Track transactions and cryptocurrencies for sustainability. By Elon Musk's account, climate concerns disqualify Tesla from accepting Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will resume bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is a reasonable clean energy usage by miners. Bitcoin cryptocurrency consumes more electricity than the entire annual energy consumption of the Netherlands, Cambridge University researchers state. In renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly from crypto. Enrex provides five application products that lets its users navigate the inner working of the Enrex ecosystem. Those applications are: Enrex Exchange - the secondary market for government-mandated renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly via a $ENRX token; Enrex DEX v2 - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Offsetting - Enrex decentralized application (dapp) will let you cancel/use your certificates and allowances by entering comments to provide the cancellation amount and the cancellation object (CO2 allowances or renewable energy certificates). For crypto transactions/ smart contracts / ICO/IEO/IDO/mining; Tracking Offsets on the Blockchain - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Environmental API - will enable decentralized and
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ENRX 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 ENRX 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 ENRX 兌換 USD
$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 ENRX 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 ENRX 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 ENRX 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 ENRX 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 ENRX 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 ENRX 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 ENRX 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ENRX 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 ENRX 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 ENRX 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 ENRX 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 ENRX 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 ENRX 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 ENRX 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 ENRX 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 ENRX 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 ENRX 兌換 MAD
.د.م--